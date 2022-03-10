Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,926 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,847. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.