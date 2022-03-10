Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TTEC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in TTEC by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTEC opened at $78.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.16. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

