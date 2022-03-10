Scout Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,623 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,969,869 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $137,980,000 after purchasing an additional 307,199 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $775,700. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 190.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

