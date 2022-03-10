Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 376.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

