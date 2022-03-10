Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 6,695 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 241.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 290.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 122.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $11,574,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 624,075 shares of company stock worth $76,568,269. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $120.61 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

