CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.45. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

