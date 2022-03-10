Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

HWM stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

