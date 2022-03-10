Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

