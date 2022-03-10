Wedmont Private Capital Invests $206,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock worth $6,720,471. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $264.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

