Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Catalent by 136.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after buying an additional 778,781 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $98.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.76. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.