Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $123.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $116.25 and a one year high of $144.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

