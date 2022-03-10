NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $211.00

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $211.00 and last traded at $212.35, with a volume of 2543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.47.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NICE by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

