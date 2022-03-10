Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $61.46

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.46, but opened at $59.91. Value Line shares last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 1 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $580.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Value Line by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Value Line by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Value Line by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 7.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

