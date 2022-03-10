1,694 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $100.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $95.57 and a 1 year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.