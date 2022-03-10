Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USO. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 346.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 149,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 115,803 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 27.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 252,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $75.47 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.