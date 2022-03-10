Wedmont Private Capital Acquires New Holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NMG opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

