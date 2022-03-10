Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.09

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 33754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Nomura by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 234,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

