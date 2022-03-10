Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 440,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,470,182 shares.The stock last traded at $8.73 and had previously closed at $8.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,598,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,119,000 after acquiring an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $31,672,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

