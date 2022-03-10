Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Booking from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,035.47 on Wednesday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,393.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,370.25. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 88.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,647,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

