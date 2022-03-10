Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $28.89.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 7,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $101,692.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,221,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Sumo Logic by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 146,812 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

