Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTU. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,826 shares of company stock worth $599,007. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 477.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after buying an additional 3,694,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 248.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,645 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 182.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.