Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DNB Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 883.00 to 835.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $923.83.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

