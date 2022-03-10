Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 863,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $47,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 131.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Banner by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Banner by 50.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 543.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Banner by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

