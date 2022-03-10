Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.06% of Matinas BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 388.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 524,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 783,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

MTNB opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday.

About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

