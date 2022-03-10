American International Group Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEG stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

