Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.78. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $169.45.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

