Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 1,310.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,082.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.