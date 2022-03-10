Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Stifel Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 43,886.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.33. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.97.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

