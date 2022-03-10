American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of EVERTEC worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.