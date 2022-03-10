American International Group Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter worth about $19,541,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth about $10,382,000.

VCYT opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

