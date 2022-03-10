Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2,124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.63 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 2.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
