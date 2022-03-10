Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $83,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 67,600 shares of company stock worth $463,375. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

