Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management provided an upbeat outlook for fiscal 2022 projecting identical sales, without fuel, in the band of 2-3%. Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Kroger stock opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock worth $6,864,385. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kroger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

