Cypress Development (OTC:CYDVF) Research Coverage Started at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cypress Development (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of zinc, silver, and gold. It projects include Glory and Dean Lithium, and Gunman Zinc Silver. The company was founded on August 23, 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

