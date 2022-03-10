FY2021 EPS Estimates for AudioEye, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AudioEye in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.27). B. Riley also issued estimates for AudioEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEYE. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AEYE opened at $5.83 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

