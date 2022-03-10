Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $42.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

NYSE FCX opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

