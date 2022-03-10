Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

FNA opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.