Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $36.00

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,015,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $904,739,000 after buying an additional 935,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after buying an additional 701,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after buying an additional 144,639 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

