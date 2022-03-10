United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.47. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 15.2% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

