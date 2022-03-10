Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $18.56 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

