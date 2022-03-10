Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SiTime by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 569.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $188.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.00. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.14.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,314 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

