Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,827 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $64,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,577 shares of company stock valued at $961,538. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

