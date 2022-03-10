Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $443.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.04 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

