Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.51 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.