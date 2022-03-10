CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.35% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $323.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

Shares of CRWD opened at $169.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,238 shares of company stock valued at $26,394,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

