Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,969.19.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,420.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,503.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,698.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,935,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.