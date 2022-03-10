Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $799.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $7,778,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

