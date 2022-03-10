Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $799.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66.
In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $7,778,000.
About Children’s Place (Get Rating)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
