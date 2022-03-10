Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $130,799,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 837,721 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 691.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 313,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 274,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

