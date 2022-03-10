The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177,369 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 39.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 122.9% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.79.

Shares of ALL opened at $122.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.