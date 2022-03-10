SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,269 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 107,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $37.81 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11.

